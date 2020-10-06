Marie E. SwiftWilmington - Marie E. Swift (Bishel), age 90, passed away on October 3, 2020 at her home.She was the daughter of the late Alfred W. and Sarah Savage Bishel. She was the wife of the late Edward W. Swift for 59 years, until his passing in 2005. Along with her husband, Marie was also predeceased by a daughter, Barbara, who passed away as a new born. A homemaker, Marie loved bowling in the Housewives League at Pleasant Hill, where she was treasurer for many years; she also played Canasta and Bridge.Marie and Edward lived in the Wilmington area and retired to Lewes, DE in 1983, where she continued to bowl in several leagues and played Bridge.Marie is survived by her sons, Edward H. Swift, Jr. and Jeffrey Charles Swift; her daughter, Sharon Wilson (Jim) with whom she lived; and their families, including 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.The family would like to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to Compassionate Care/Amedisys, especially Jen, Julie, Pastor Mark Pulliam and the entire staff for all of their support.A graveside service will be held privately for the family at Gracelawn Memorial Park.To offer condolences, please visit: