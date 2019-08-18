Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Angels R.C. Church
82 Possum Park Road
Newark, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Minshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie F. Minshall


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie F. Minshall Obituary
Marie F. Minshall

Newark - Marie F. Minshall, age 85, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 12, 2019.

Born in Wilmington, DE on November 12, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Marie Fialkoswki.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Minshall. Marie is survived by her sons, Michael D. Gracie and his wife, Camille and Scott Minshall and his wife, Shannon; grandsons, Michael D. Gracie, Jr. and Christopher J. Gracie; and her brother, Joseph Fialkowksi.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Holy Angels R.C. Church, 82 Possum Park Road, Newark, DE. Interment will be held privately in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marie's memory to the .

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
Download Now