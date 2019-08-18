|
|
Marie F. Minshall
Newark - Marie F. Minshall, age 85, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 12, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, DE on November 12, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Marie Fialkoswki.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Minshall. Marie is survived by her sons, Michael D. Gracie and his wife, Camille and Scott Minshall and his wife, Shannon; grandsons, Michael D. Gracie, Jr. and Christopher J. Gracie; and her brother, Joseph Fialkowksi.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Holy Angels R.C. Church, 82 Possum Park Road, Newark, DE. Interment will be held privately in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marie's memory to the .
To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2019