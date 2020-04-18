|
|
Marie Feby
Hockessin - Marie Gagliardi Feby, of Hockessin, died peacefully at Seasons Hospice on April 16, 2020.
Marie was born and raised in South Philadelphia, one of 4 daughters born to Alfredo and Mary Gagliardi. For Marie, her life was always devoted to her family. She was kind, sweet, and generous, and when you visited Marie's home, you were sure to be well fed - hungry or not! Marie loved chocolate, coffee and shopping and was known to wear only one of three colors: white, black, and beige.
Marie is now reunited with her beloved husband, Robert J. Feby, Sr., who died in 2006; her son, Steven, who died in 2015; and her sister, Delores Fasolini who died in 1989. Marie is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Rob and Michelle Feby, with whom she lived; 6 grandsons: Patrick, Conor, Alex, Jonathan, Justin, and Jason; 1 great-grandson, Torin; and 2 sisters, Evelyn Lieberman, and Julie Falconi.
A private service with burial at SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA will be held on Thursday, which would have been Marie's 77th birthday. The family suggests honoring Marie by sending a contribution to: Seasons Hospice (who took excellent care of Marie AND the family), 220 Continental Drive, Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713 or to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration ( a disease which Marie fought for 4 years), 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406. Messages of condolence can be sent to www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020