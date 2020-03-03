|
|
Marie Frances Sullivan
Wilmington - Marie Frances Sullivan, 89 of Wilmington passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Lorelton Assisted Living surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 LIMESTONE Road, Wilmington at 5 PM, where friends may call after 3 PM. Burial will be on Tuesday at 11 AM at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A full obituary may be viewed at Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 7, 2020