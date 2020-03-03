Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
5:00 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Frances Sullivan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Frances Sullivan Obituary
Marie Frances Sullivan

Wilmington - Marie Frances Sullivan, 89 of Wilmington passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Lorelton Assisted Living surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 LIMESTONE Road, Wilmington at 5 PM, where friends may call after 3 PM. Burial will be on Tuesday at 11 AM at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A full obituary may be viewed at Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now