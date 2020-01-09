|
Marie Godfrey
Newark, DE - (Edla) Marie Thielman Godfrey of Newark, DE, age 84, died Friday, January 3, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia in 1935 to the late Joseph A. and Edith McDonald Thielman, native Delawareans. Marie grew up in Mt. Airy, attended Henry H. Houston Elem., Roosevelt Jr. High, Germantown High, and the University of Delaware (her father's Alma Mater). In high school she was the Sports writer then Editor of her school paper. In college, Marie was given the opportunity to write Blue Hen of the Week for the Review. Marie was married in 1955 to the love of her life, Don Godfrey. Soon after, she gained her broker's license to help her husband grow his budding insurance business.
Marie was an avid UD sports fan. She served on the Board of Directors of the UD Blue & Gold Club for 27 years, on the Newark Historical Society Board of Directors, and on the committee of her 50th UD Class Reunion. Marie was a member of the Brookside Lions Club, Associate member of the Society of the 3rd Infantry Division US Army as a cousin of Lt. Gen. John (Iron Mike) Wilson O'Daniel, President of the Nottingham Green Garden Club for many decades and an early leader for Christian Women's Club Bible Study. Marie became a member of the NSDAR in 1957.
Marie was fortunate to have traveled to all 50 States and abroad. She loved music, singing hymns of praise and patriotic songs. Most important in Marie's life was her faith in Jesus and supporting Christian missions.
Marie is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Donald B. Godfrey, children Mark (Merri-Jo), David (Jie Du), Donna and Nancy, and her grandchildren Joshua, Josiah, Jeremiah, Daniel and Elijah as well as many cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother John A. Thielman and by granddaughters Theodora and Jenica.
A celebration of Marie's life will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1pm at R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 W. Main St., Newark, DE 19711, where family and friends may begin visiting at 12pm. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "Brookside Lions Club", or "RUF-International Friendships" and sent in care of the funeral home. To see the full obituary and send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020