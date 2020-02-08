Services
Brandywine Valley Funeral Care
412 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE 19809
(302) 764-2900
Marie H. Gilbert

Wilmington -

Marie H. Gilbert , age 88, of Wilmington passed away quietly on Thursday, February 6th. Marie was predeceased by her husband of 65 years Joseph C. Gilbert and son Bradford. She is survived by her sons Joseph (Sandra), M. Scott (Kimberli) and daughter in law Susan, 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Many thanks to her long term caregiver and best friend Doris Burbidge and staff of the Brandywine Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

A Celebration of Life and internment for both Marie and Joe will be held in the Spring at All Saints Cemetery.

To send condolences visit: www.brandywinevalleyfc.com

Published in The News Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020
