Landenberg, PA - Marie I. (Piovoso) O'Leary was born April 12, 1952, and passed away on September 1, 2019, after a brief but valiant fight against pancreatic cancer. Marie's husband and sister kept careful vigil with Marie during her last days quietly praying with her. Marie was the Daughter of the late Agnes (Iannucci) Piovoso and the late Fred Piovoso. Marie grew up in New Castle and was a proud graduate of University of Delaware. Marie is survived by her beloved husband of over 30 years, Michael O'Leary, and by her only sister and best friend, Betty Piovoso. Marie is also survived by her husband's family including countless nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews who love
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at the Doherty Funeral Home 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Saturday, September 21, 2019 with public visitation from 9:30-11:00AM and services immediately following. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marie may be made to "Sojourner's' Place", 2901 Northeast Blvd. Wilmington, DE 19802 (302-764-4713), WWW.SOJOURNERSPLACE.ORG
