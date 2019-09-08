Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Home
3200 Limestone Road
Pike Creek, DE
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Home
3200 Limestone Road
Pike Creek, DE
Resources
Marie I. O'Leary


1952 - 2019
Marie I. O'Leary Obituary
Marie I. O'Leary

Landenberg, PA - Marie I. (Piovoso) O'Leary was born April 12, 1952, and passed away on September 1, 2019, after a brief but valiant fight against pancreatic cancer. Marie's husband and sister kept careful vigil with Marie during her last days quietly praying with her. Marie was the Daughter of the late Agnes (Iannucci) Piovoso and the late Fred Piovoso. Marie grew up in New Castle and was a proud graduate of University of Delaware. Marie is survived by her beloved husband of over 30 years, Michael O'Leary, and by her only sister and best friend, Betty Piovoso. Marie is also survived by her husband's family including countless nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews who love

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at the Doherty Funeral Home 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Saturday, September 21, 2019 with public visitation from 9:30-11:00AM and services immediately following. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marie may be made to "Sojourner's' Place", 2901 Northeast Blvd. Wilmington, DE 19802 (302-764-4713), WWW.SOJOURNERSPLACE.ORG

To view a complete obituary for Marie, please visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 19, 2019
