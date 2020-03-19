Services
Marie J. Bishop


1939 - 2020
Marie J. Bishop Obituary
Marie J. Bishop

Wilmington - Marie J. Bishop, passed away on March 17, 2020, at the age of 80.

Marie was born in Wilmington, DE in 1939. She worked for the State Tax Department for several years. Marie continued her career with Delmarva Power until she retired. While working for Delmarva she met her first husband Norman Blair. They were both very active in Golf, dinners and family. Norman passed at an early age. Marie soon retired and took up Ballroom Dancing and met Bob Bishop. They continued Ballroom Dancing and became active in the Church of the Holy Child. She was in the Choir and many of the Church organizations.

Survived by her brother Robert Rebman, his wife Cindi, her sister Ann Alfieri, her husband Charles, and nine nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Jim Rebman.

Funeral service and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marie Bishop may be made to the Church of the Holy Child, 2500 Naamans Rd., Wilmington, DE 19810

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020
