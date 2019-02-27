Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
2300 Huntington Dr.
Wilmington, DE
Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
2300 Huntington Dr.
Wilmington, DE
Marie Karawulan Obituary
Marie Karawulan

Wilmington, DE - Marie Karawulan, 96, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully at Cadia Rehabilitation Silverside on February 23, 2019. Marie was a longtime member of St. Michael the Archangel Orthodox Church in Wilmington.

Marie was predeceased by her brothers John, Nick, Steven, Paul and Peter, her sister Helen Goyda, and nephew Anthony Goyda. She is survived by her sister in-law Dolores Karawulan, niece Debbie Christiana and family, niece Gale Duncan and family, and her nephew Dennis Karawulan.

Family and friends are welcome on Monday March 4 from 10-11am with a service to follow at 11am at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 2300 Huntington Dr. Wilmington 19808. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu flowers donations may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Church. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3, 2019
