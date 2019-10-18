|
|
Marie L. Cantera
Wilmington - Marie L. Cantera of Wilmington, DE., passed away on Tuesday, October 15 at the age of 92. She was born in Udine, Italy on October 28, 1926. She met her loving husband, Harry Cantera, in Italy while he served in the U.S. Army during WW II. They were married for 44 years. Harry passed on November 29, 1991.
Marie was an excellent seamstress and a cook of authentic Italian dishes. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and is survived by her children; Rose Marie Marshallsea, Daniel Cantera, Tish Firmani (James); grandchildren; Elana Marshallsea, Danielle Cantera, Christiaän Firmani, Jacqueline Firmani and great granddaughters, Jade and Lillie. She will be missed and fondly remembered.
A visitation will be on Monday October 21 from 12-1pm followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1pm at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, 809 S. Broom St. Wilmington 19805. Entombment will be in Cathedral Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Horizon House, 1902 Maryland Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19805. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019