Marie McClafferty Bradley



Wilmington - Marie (McClafferty) Bradley age 89 of Wilmington DE, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Wilmington, Marie was the daughter of the late Nellie (McTague) and William J. McClafferty, Jr. She was married for 63 years to Paul D. Bradley, who predeceased her in 2012. She was also predeceased by her brother, William J. McClafferty III and her infant son, Dennis. Marie is survived by her sister, Eileen Lynam of Wilmington.



Maire will be dearly missed by her three daughters: Mary Bradley of Wilmington, Jeanne Brock (Dave) of Wyomissing, PA and Martha Furness of Lancaster, PA; one son, Michael Bradley (Virginia) of Bethesda, MD; eight grandchildren, Alissa Marie Manfredi, Milinda Rose Atallian, Stephen Brock, Brian Brock, Andrew Furness, Abigail Cimorelli, Ana Bradley and Kara Bradley; four great-granddaughters, Mackenzie and Bailey Manfredi, Reagan Atallian, and Evelien Cimorelli; and two great-grandsons, Liam Brock and Charles Cimorelli.



Marie graduated from St. Elizabeth High School and Goldey-Beacom College. She was a life-long member of St. Ann's Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. For over thirty years, Marie worked as a secretary and notary for the Tribunal of the Diocese of Wilmington.



Friends and family are invited to visitation on Saturday, April 13th from 8:30AM to 9:30 AM at Mealey's Funeral Home, 703 North Broom Street, Wilmington DE. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 AM at St. Ann's Church, 2013 Gilpin Avenue, Wilmington DE. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Ministry of Caring, 115 East 14th Street, Wilmington DE 19801 or the Benedictine School, 14299 Benedictine Ln, Ridgely, MD 21660. Condolences may be made by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com Published in The News Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 11, 2019