Marie Milewski
Wilmington - It is with great sorrow that the family of Marie Milewski announces her passing on October 24, 2020 at the age of 98. She died peacefully at her home after a long and fulfilling life.
She will be dearly missed and always remembered by her friends and family. She is survived by daughter Laurie, son Richard (wife Kris), stepson David (wife Judy), three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and three siblings. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Milewski in 1986.
Marie graduated from P.S. DuPont HS and was a long-time employee of the Wiltex company of Wilmington. She and her husband loved to travel, which they did often. Marie was an avid baker and remarkable seamstress. She was also a gracious hostess who regularly opened her home to friends and family, especially during the holiday season.
Marie will be most remembered for her long life of devoted community service. When her children were in school, she was a Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout den mother, and regular field trip chaperone. Later in life she was an active volunteer at St. Helena church where she was a life member of the Young Hearts club. Into her 90s she could be found volunteering at church carnivals, pancake breakfasts, and other fundraising events. At 97, she was recognized by Delaware Hospice for her work crocheting baby blankets for the Christiana Hospital NICU, to whom she donated over 800 blankets.
A viewing will be held at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, between 6 and 8 PM on October 29. A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Helena's Church, 602 Philadelphia Pike, at 11 am on October 30, followed by interment at All Saints Cemetery. To offer condolences online, please visit mccreryandharra.com
