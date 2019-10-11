|
Marie Murray
Wilmington, DE - Marie Murray of Wilmington, DE, age 102, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She was born in Iron Hill, MD on June 1, 1917 to the late John L. Slack and Anna R. (Major) Slack.
Marie graduated from Newark High School in 1935 and later graduated from Goldey Beacon College with her Associates Degree. In her free time she enjoyed gardening flowers and reading novels. Marie had a love for cats, she always had a cat by her side. Marie was a proud matriarch of five generations, she continued living on the family traditions. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family.
Marie is survived by her two children: Gordon (Brenda) Murray and Nancy (Ken) Cline; grandson, Michael (Barbara) Murray; granddaughter, Michele (Donald) Brown; step- grandson, Michael (Michelle) Cline; five great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren; niece, Amy (David) From; three nephews: Jim (Alice) Slack, John (Lois) Slack and Clint Slack.
In addition to Marie's parents she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Alick Murray; two brothers, Robert Slack and John Slack; sister, Jenny Hitchens; and nephew, Dale Slack.
A Celebration of Marie's life will be held at 8:00pm on Friday, October 18, 2019 at R.T Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 W. Main St. Newark, DE 19711, where friends and family may begin visiting at 7:00pm. Burial will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, October 19, 2019 Lower Brandywine Cemetery, 101 Old Kennett Rd. Wilmington, DE. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15, 2019