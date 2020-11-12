Marie R. Steinberg
Wilmington - Marie R. Steinberg, age 94, of Wilmington, DE, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. Marie was one of thirteen children born to the late James and Alice Kelly. She retired from the Red Clay School District after years of dedicated service.
Marie is survived by her siblings: Yvonne Mayo, Theresa Nolan (William), Edward Kelly (Maxine), David Kelly (Barbara), and Michael Kelly (Molly); and sister-in-law, Felice Kelly. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Steinberg; brothers: Robert, William, Roger, and Donald Kelly.; and sisters, Kathleen Connell and Alice Leonzio.
Services and burial will be private. To send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459