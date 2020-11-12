1/
Marie R. Steinberg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie R. Steinberg

Wilmington - Marie R. Steinberg, age 94, of Wilmington, DE, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. Marie was one of thirteen children born to the late James and Alice Kelly. She retired from the Red Clay School District after years of dedicated service.

Marie is survived by her siblings: Yvonne Mayo, Theresa Nolan (William), Edward Kelly (Maxine), David Kelly (Barbara), and Michael Kelly (Molly); and sister-in-law, Felice Kelly. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Steinberg; brothers: Robert, William, Roger, and Donald Kelly.; and sisters, Kathleen Connell and Alice Leonzio.

Services and burial will be private. To send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved