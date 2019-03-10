|
|
Marie Schalles
Wilmington - Marie Schalles, age 83 of Wilmington, sadly passed away on March 5, 2019.
Marie is survived by husband Lee Schalles; sister Caroline Siciliano; and brother John Rizzo (Mary). Marie is preceded in death by parents Carmine and Angela Rizzo; sister Theresa Hart; and brother Carmine Rizzo, Jr.
Family thanks Seasons Hospice for their exceptional care.
Funeral Arrangements are private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Seasons Hospice, 4755 Ogletown Stanton Road Newark, DE 19718.
CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME
(302)658-9095
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019