Services
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 658-9095
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Schalles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Schalles

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marie Schalles Obituary
Marie Schalles

Wilmington - Marie Schalles, age 83 of Wilmington, sadly passed away on March 5, 2019.

Marie is survived by husband Lee Schalles; sister Caroline Siciliano; and brother John Rizzo (Mary). Marie is preceded in death by parents Carmine and Angela Rizzo; sister Theresa Hart; and brother Carmine Rizzo, Jr.

Family thanks Seasons Hospice for their exceptional care.

Funeral Arrangements are private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Seasons Hospice, 4755 Ogletown Stanton Road Newark, DE 19718.

CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME

(302)658-9095
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now