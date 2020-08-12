Marie T. (St. Pierre) DiGuardi
Millsboro - Marie T. (St. Pierre) DiGuardi, age 86, of Millsboro, DE, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, August 7, 2020.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:30 am until 11:30 am on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a funeral service will begin 11:30 am. Interment will follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE. Face masks will be required for all in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie's memory to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963 or Amvets, 32369 Long Neck Road, Unit 18, Millsboro, DE 19966.
