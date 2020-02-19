|
Marie "Mimi" Wallace
Wilmington - Marie "Mimi" Wallace, age 93, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020 with her loving family at her side.
Marie was born and raised in Cumberland, MD to the late Andrew and Martha Douglass. Upon graduating from Fort Hill High School, she worked for the Celanese Corporation before meeting and marrying the love of her life, Norm.
Marie was a kind, elegant and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She welcomed all into her home with warmth and open arms and had a gift for making everyone around her feel comfortable and special. She will be remembered for her thoughtfulness, beautiful gardens, impeccable style and legendary pies. Her second career, which spanned 23 years, was as an Administrator at the Delaware Division of the Medical Center of Delaware. Over the years Marie also volunteered her time and talents to many organizations and was a long- time member of her church altar guild.
Mimi was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Norman Wallace and her brother Howard E. Douglass. She is survived by her children Sharman McGurn (Lachie), Rebecca Samardzija (Nick), Douglass Wallace (Laura) and Katherine Brown (Dan), 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend an extra special thank you to Compassionate Care Hospice, Aston Home Health Care, the ACE Unit Staff at Wilmington Hospital and her many wonderful friends and neighbors for their constant love and support.
A memorial service will be on Saturday February 29, 2020 at 11:00 at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1530 Foulk Road Wilmington, DE 19803 where friends may gather for 10 AM visitation and 11 AM service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice c/o Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020