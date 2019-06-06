|
Marietta Smith
Wilmington - Marietta R. Smith, age 70 departed this life, May 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Mother of Mark Smith; brother, Melvin Smith; grandmother of Ultare Banks, Jahmere Irvin, and Markia Smith. A Funeral Service will be 9am Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Congo Funeral Home, 201 N. Gray Ave, Wilmington, DE 19805; viewing from 7-8:45am only. Burial will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences to congofuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on June 6, 2019