Services
Congo Funeral Home-West Chapel
201 N Gray Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 652-8887
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
7:00 AM - 8:45 AM
Congo Funeral Home
201 N. Gray Ave
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Congo Funeral Home
201 N. Gray Ave
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Marietta Smith

Wilmington - Marietta R. Smith, age 70 departed this life, May 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Mother of Mark Smith; brother, Melvin Smith; grandmother of Ultare Banks, Jahmere Irvin, and Markia Smith. A Funeral Service will be 9am Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Congo Funeral Home, 201 N. Gray Ave, Wilmington, DE 19805; viewing from 7-8:45am only. Burial will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences to congofuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on June 6, 2019
