Marilyn Ann Ross-Haley (Rankin)



Passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 8th 2020 with her sister at her bedside. Born June 25th 1941, Marilyn was a 1959 graduate of William Penn High School. She was an avid reader, an animal lover who spent time volunteering at local shelters and had an incredible passion and talent for cooking and baking.



She is survived by her best friend and identical twin sister Carolyn Thornton (Wayne), son David Ross (Sharon), daughters Sharon Simmons (Wayne) and Deborah Armstrong, 10 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Patrick "Danny" Ross and her parents Frances and John Rankin.



All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her name can be made to the Danbury Animal Welfare Society 147 Grassy Plain Street, Bethel, CT 06801









