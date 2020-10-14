Marilyn J. CavazziniWilmington - Passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020.Marilyn was born in Glen Mills, PA to the late Dallas and Ruth Quigley.She moved to Delaware and married her loving husband, Sonny. Together they dedicated their lives to the success of their business, Cavazzini Sub Shop and Catering in Prices Corner. Marilyn took great pride in serving her local community the very best sandwiches she could make. When Marilyn was not working, she enjoyed spending her down time watching TV. She had so many favorite shows it would be impossible to list. She was also a skilled crocheter and excellent cook.In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her daughter, Angela Cavazzini.She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Melvin "Sonny" Cavazzini, and her son, Paul Cavazzini. Marilyn will also be missed by her siblings, Bobby Quigley, Glenn Quigley, Steve Quigley, and Gloria Covington.Due to COVID-19 all services for Marilyn will be held privately.