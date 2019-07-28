|
Marilyn Ruth Rosenberg
Newark - Age 90, passed away peacefully at home in Newark, DE, surrounded by love, on July 9, 2019.
She had a feisty zest for life, and remained compassionate, playful, sweet, and devoted to family till the end, even while bravely living with dementia during her last 5 years.
Marilyn was born in New Haven, CT on December 4, 1928, daughter of the late Melvin and Gertrude (nee Baumann) Kleiner. She graduated in 1946 from A.B. Davis High School in Mt. Vernon, NY. In 1952, she married her high school sweetheart, Morton David Rosenberg. They were joyfully married for 65 years until David passed at 87, in 2017.
Marilyn adored children and had a natural gift for treating them as complete human beings, who just happened to be small. She earned her Bachelors in Early Childhood Education, with a Minor in Dance, from Plattsburgh State Teachers College in New York. She taught pre-school in Long Island for 3 years before moving to Delaware, where she taught at Temple Beth El for their Sunday School; Montessori School; then Mothers' Day Out program. Next, for over 13 years, "Mrs. MomMom" tutored kindergarteners to read at McVey Elementary School. In 2005, she received The National PTA Lifetime Volunteer Achievement Award.
In the early 60s, she opened a modern dance studio in her home. For over 20 years, she taught young girls in the neighborhood how to move with confidence and grace. She loved music and welcomed (endured?) her son's 10-piece, rock band, WHALE to rehearse in the basement. Years later, these musicians still affectionately refer to her as "Whale-Mom."
Marilyn cherished her friends, caregivers, and extended family. She is survived by her daughter, Susan/Flash Rosenberg; son, Kenneth Rosenberg (Lorna Lee); daughter, Joan Day (Rob); and two beloved grandchildren, Melissa Day (Peter Adelman) and Steven Day.
A memorial service will be 11:00 am, Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Temple Beth El, 301 Possum Park Road, Newark, DE 19711.
Marilyn loved the beach. She danced, cooked, gardened, laughed, and knitted. Marilyn handcrafted intricate afghans as loving gifts. If she made one for you, please bring it to the memorial service to drape behind your seat. Guests are also encouraged to wear a touch of blue, her favorite color.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to your favorite cause, or consider a donation to Temple Beth El, Delaware Hospice, or the Newark Senior Center (earmarked for Meals on Wheels). Granddaughter Melissa also insightfully observed the best way to honor MomMom's caring spirit, "Make food for someone you love."
