Marilyn S. Buckworth Stokes
Bear - Marilyn S. Buckworth Stokes, age 63, from her residence, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
She was born in Smyrna, DE and was the daughter of the late Clara and Earl Lloyd. Marilyn was an event planner for the Dupont Country Club. She was a member of First Baptist Church. Marilyn liked to travel, and spend time near the water. Her greatest joy was the time spent with her family, especially the grandchildren.
Marilyn is survived by 2 children, Michael Spence (Stephanie) and Beth Harrison (Bernie); 7 grandchildren; 2 great granddaughters; her companion of 3 years, Henry Pilichowski and 5 sibling, Earl, Jr., Ronald, Brenda, Anthony and Rauley. She was also preceded in death by her brother Clarence "Goldie".
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, November 21, at 1pm, at First Baptist Church, 901 E Basin Rd, New Castle, DE 19720. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marilyn's name to First Baptist Church.
For online condolences visit:
www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019