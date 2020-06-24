Marilyn S. Cleveland
New Castle - On Sunday, June 21, 2020, Marilyn S. Cleveland (Clark) of New Castle, DE, loving wife and mother of three children and stepson, passed away at the age of 71.
She will be remembered by her 4 children; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Delva Midgette; brother, Jimmy M. Clark; and many other family members.
A visitation will be held Monday, June 29, 2020, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchman's Rd., Newark, DE 1970 followed by a service in celebration of Marilyn's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park. For expanded obituary, directions or to send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.