Marilyn V. Daniello
Wilmington, DE - Marilyn "Lyn" V. Daniello, 82, of Wilmington, Delaware passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Monday, March 11, 2019.
Lyn was born in Wilmington on August 4, 1935, the daughter of the late Stanley and Catherine (Malloy) Winneryk. She was a 1954 graduate of Wilmington High School. After marriage, she was a homemaker to her 5 children while also maintaining her career. A career she began with Star Building Services and later retired from management with ABM after 50 of service in the industry.
Lyn was an exceptional cook who shared recipes using a pinch of this and handful of that, she loved all sports and was an avid crossword puzzle enthusiast. She loved to travel and took frequent impromptu trips with her husband. She will be remembered for her gentle ways and loving heart as well as her love of family and as a strong and loving woman who stood for what she believed.
She was predeceased in death by her son, Jay E. Daniello, Jr. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jay E. Daniello, Sr and their children, Eugene Daniello (Pam), Marilyn Victoria McElwee (Jeff), Joseph Daniello, Jeffrey Daniello (Lisa), and eight grandchildren, Taylor, Barri, Justin, Donaven, Emma, Jay, Samuel and Alliana.
The family would like to especially thank Desire and the rest of the staff at Heartland Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion over the past several months.
Family and friends may visit from 5:00 - 6:00pm on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Doherty Funeral Home 1900 Delaware Ave, Wilmington DE 19806 where a celebration of Lyn's life will begin at 6:00pm. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice 5661 Ocheltree Lane, Wilmington DE 19808. To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 19, 2019