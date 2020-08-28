1/1
Marilyn Waterman
1938 - 2020
Marilyn Waterman

Marilyn Waterman passed away peacefully on August 22, 2020. Her last residence was at Foulk Manor. She previously resided in Middletown, DE, Yardley, PA and West Chester, PA.

Marilyn was born ln Indiana and attended Indiana University where she was a member of Delta Zeta sorority. She and her husband Richard moved to Pennsylvania in 1962. She was employed by the Cigna Insurance Company ln Richmond, lN and Philadelphia, PA. After raising her children, she worked for Macy's in Langhorne, PA.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard, her son, John and her daughter, Cynthia DiPinto.

Marilyn is survived by her sisters, Judy Klosinski & Tena Schoenberg, from Indiana, her son in law, James DiPinto, of Wilmington, and many nieces and nephews.

A private Mass of Christian burial will be heldon Tuesday, Sept. 1st at Saint Joseph's Parish in Middletown, DE. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Covid-19 restrictions are in effect and attendance will be limited to immediate family members.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cindy Foundation for Ovarian Cancer Research (2206 Shallcross Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19806 or at delcf.org). Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to send online condolences.




Published in The News Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Mass of Christian Burial
Saint Joseph's Parish
August 27, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of the loss of Mrs. Waterman it was always special visiting with her when she came to the Flower Shop . I know she is happy to be reunited with her Husband , Son and I'm quite sure she has a handful of Forcythia for Cynthia . I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers . Elana from Elana's Broad St. Florist
