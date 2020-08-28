Marilyn Waterman
Marilyn Waterman passed away peacefully on August 22, 2020. Her last residence was at Foulk Manor. She previously resided in Middletown, DE, Yardley, PA and West Chester, PA.
Marilyn was born ln Indiana and attended Indiana University where she was a member of Delta Zeta sorority. She and her husband Richard moved to Pennsylvania in 1962. She was employed by the Cigna Insurance Company ln Richmond, lN and Philadelphia, PA. After raising her children, she worked for Macy's in Langhorne, PA.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard, her son, John and her daughter, Cynthia DiPinto.
Marilyn is survived by her sisters, Judy Klosinski & Tena Schoenberg, from Indiana, her son in law, James DiPinto, of Wilmington, and many nieces and nephews.
A private Mass of Christian burial will be heldon Tuesday, Sept. 1st at Saint Joseph's Parish in Middletown, DE. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Covid-19 restrictions are in effect and attendance will be limited to immediate family members.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cindy Foundation for Ovarian Cancer Research (2206 Shallcross Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19806 or at delcf.org
). Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
to send online condolences.