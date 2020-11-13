1/1
Mario Fornoff
1932 - 2020
Mario Fornoff

Wilmington - Age 88, passed away November 7, 2020.

Born February 25, 1932 in Berlin, Germany, Mario emigrated to the United States in 1948 with his mother. They joined his father who was one of the German scientists brought to the US after World War II. He graduated from Wilbur High School in Dayton, OH in 1952. Although Mario entered high school in the 10th grade, the teachers thought he was so smart that he was elevated to the 11th grade. Mario graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 1957 with a degree in Chemical Engineering.

During college, he worked for NCR as a co-op and continued there after graduation. Mario moved to Camden, NJ to work for RCA where he relocated several times in the Mid-Atlantic area. He held management positions in several large corporations before retiring from International Center for Diffraction Data (ICDD).

Mario met Aniko in 1982, they began their partnership in 1984, and were married on January 6, 2016 to make it official. He enjoyed volunteering at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and assisted in teaching German. Mario loved traveling with a passion; listening to classical music was part of his routine. He loved reading and studying history as well as current events, crossword puzzles, and always welcomed a good intellectual discussion. Most of all, Mario loved holding hands with Aniko.

He was loved and respected by all who knew him; he will be greatly missed.

Mario is survived by his wife, Aniko Czobor; son, Jeffrey Fornoff (Helen); daughter, Judy Geschardt (Richard Picone); granddaughter, Jennifer Keating; grandsons, Thomas Geschardt and Jonathan Fornoff.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to The Nature Conservancy - Delaware Branch, 100 W. 10th Street, Suite 1107, Wilmington, DE 19801.

Published in The News Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
