Marion Daly Woodworth
Wilmington - Marion Daly Woodworth, age 96, of Wilmington, DE died at home on Saturday, November 30, 2019 with family by her side.
Born in Salem, Massachusetts in 1923, she was the daughter of John E. and Everill Sonigan Daly. She graduated from P.S. DuPont High School and Beacom College. Marion worked as a bookkeeper then became a homemaker and devoted mother. She enjoyed playing bridge, gardening, and reading. Mrs. Woodworth was predeceased by her husband, Walter Allen Woodworth and her brother, John E. Daly Jr.
She is survived by a son, Robert Allen Woodworth; daughters Phyllis Anne DeMaio (Vito) and Barbara Jane Keir (Kevin); and 6 grandchildren, Stephen, Karen Weber (Justin) and Andrea DeMaio and Adam, Douglas and Vanessa Keir.
Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE. Friends may call starting at 10AM at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to .
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019