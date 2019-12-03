Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Woodworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Daly Woodworth


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Daly Woodworth Obituary
Marion Daly Woodworth

Wilmington - Marion Daly Woodworth, age 96, of Wilmington, DE died at home on Saturday, November 30, 2019 with family by her side.

Born in Salem, Massachusetts in 1923, she was the daughter of John E. and Everill Sonigan Daly. She graduated from P.S. DuPont High School and Beacom College. Marion worked as a bookkeeper then became a homemaker and devoted mother. She enjoyed playing bridge, gardening, and reading. Mrs. Woodworth was predeceased by her husband, Walter Allen Woodworth and her brother, John E. Daly Jr.

She is survived by a son, Robert Allen Woodworth; daughters Phyllis Anne DeMaio (Vito) and Barbara Jane Keir (Kevin); and 6 grandchildren, Stephen, Karen Weber (Justin) and Andrea DeMaio and Adam, Douglas and Vanessa Keir.

Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE. Friends may call starting at 10AM at the funeral home. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to .

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -