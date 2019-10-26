|
|
Marion Lorraine Willey
Earleville - Marion Lorraine Willey, 95 of Earleville, MD, died October 24, 2019 in Lancashire Hall, Lancaster, PA.
Lorraine was born on April 17, 1924 in Chester, PA, daughter of the late Leonard and Marion Purcell Cox. She was raised in Earleville and was a graduate of Cecilton High School. Mrs. Willey worked for many years in retail sales and elder care. Lorraine was a member of St. Paul's Church, where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and served on numerous committees.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, George 'Buddy' Willey, Jr.; a brother, Lewis Cox and 2 grandchildren, Michael Bailey, II and Cory Willey.
She is survived by her children, Dale Lucas (Sam) of Nev., Wanda Bixler (Mike) of New Holland, PA and George 'Len' Willey of Earleville; 4 grandchildren, Sammy Lucas II, Joseph Bailey, Krista Vivar and George 'Len' Willey II and 8 great grandchildren.
Friends may call Monday, October 28 from 11 to 12 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD, where service will be held at 12 pm. Burial in St. Paul's Cemetery, Earleville, MD.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019