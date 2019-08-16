Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Phillip's Lutheran Church
5320 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Phillip's Lutheran Church
5320 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE
Marion Louise Derr Obituary
Hockessin - Marion Louise Derr, age 90, of Hockessin, DE, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Brackenville Center.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Monday August 19 from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. with funeral services beginning at 11 A.M. at St. Phillip's Lutheran Church, 5320 Limestone Rd, Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will be private. For a full obituary, please visit mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019
