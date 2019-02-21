Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Wilmington - Marion Rose Borowick, age 89, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on February 19, 2019.

She was born in 1929 to the late Lyman and Mary Foley. Marion was a 1947 graduate of Padua High School. For many years, she worked as an X-Ray Technician. Marion enjoyed reading, her grandchildren, nieces and nephews in Illinois and Wisconsin. She was also a member of St. Joseph on the Brandywine.

She is predeceased by her husband Ardath and son Richard. Survived by her son Robert Borowick, grandchildren Kady Borowick and Trevor Borowick.

Services and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the , 92 Read's Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 21, 2019
