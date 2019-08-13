Services
Hannigan-Short-Disharoon Funeral Home
700 West Street
Laurel, DE 19956
(302) 875-3637
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Hannigan-Short-Disharoon Funeral Home
700 West Street
Laurel, DE 19956
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Hannigan-Short-Disharoon Funeral Home
700 West Street
Laurel, DE 19956
Townsend - Marjorie Baker, age 87, of Townsend Delaware and formerly of Laurel and Seaford, DE passed away at her home on August 8, 2019.

Marjorie was born in Concord, DE a daughter of the late Leonard and Laura King.

Marjorie retired from Grummon International in assembly.

Marjorie is survived by her son, Ralph Baker, Jr. of Millsboro and a daughter Cathy Quillen (Robert) of Townsend. A sister Betty Blades of Seaford. Four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive her.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Ralph Baker in 2008.

A funeral service will be held at the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home in Laurel, DE on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 1:30 pm, were a viewing will also be held from 12:30 pm -1:30pm. The Dr. Rev. Howard Travers will officiate.

Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 13, 2019
