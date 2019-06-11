|
Marjorie Casey Eskridge
Dover - Marjorie, a native of Longport, New Jersey, passed away at her home in Westminster Village, Dover on June 8, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Christian and Sarah Frye and the much loved wife of Carl Eskridge. She was the last surviving and next to youngest of her 8 siblings.
She was predeceased by her first husband, George Casey and her granddaughter, Andrea Bubacz.
Marjorie worked for over 20 years as a nurse with Christiana Care. She was very proud of having graduated at the top of her class at DelTech, while raising teenage children. She was an active volunteer for the American Cancer Society, the Wilmington Western Railroad, and served as a den mother for a cub scout pack, to name a few of her activities. She always had a love of music and was in the choir at St. Mark's United Methodist Church. She also enjoyed traveling with family, animals (especially kitty cats) and crafting.
She is survived by her husband, Carl Eskridge; her sons, Vic Casey (Maureen), Kevin Casey (Carol), Brian Casey; her daughter, Laura Bubacz (Dave); stepsons, Curt Eskridge (Dawn) and Brian Eskridge. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Katie Goodwin (Steve), Sean Casey, Liz Casey (Bobby), Claire Eskridge; her great granddaughters, Chloe and Aubrey Alberts and Evelyn Goodwin (coming in September).
Although her death brings sadness, her life brought nothing but joy to those fortunate enough to share even a part of it.
Viewing will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 12pm to 1pm at Gebhart Funeral Home, 531 Delaware Street, New Castle, DE 19720, where a Funeral Service will begin at 1pm. Burial will be private in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713.
