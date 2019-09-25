Services
The House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Service
208 East 35th Street
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 762-8448
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Silverbrook Cemetery
Marjorie L. Lewis


1934 - 2019
Marjorie L. Lewis Obituary
Marjorie L. Lewis

Wilmington - Marjorie was born on Oct. 29, 1934 in Wilmington and passed on Sept. 21, 2019.

She is preceded in death by parents Annie and Jesse Lockett; sisters Delores Spellman, Hazel Lockett, Agnew Brown, and brothers Harold Lockett, Jesse Lockett. Marjorie is survived by her husband James Lewis, sisters Mildred Lipscomb, Inez Wilson; niece Fern Davis, and a host of family and friends. Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at 11:00am at Silverbrook Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
