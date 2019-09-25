|
|
Marjorie L. Lewis
Wilmington - Marjorie was born on Oct. 29, 1934 in Wilmington and passed on Sept. 21, 2019.
She is preceded in death by parents Annie and Jesse Lockett; sisters Delores Spellman, Hazel Lockett, Agnew Brown, and brothers Harold Lockett, Jesse Lockett. Marjorie is survived by her husband James Lewis, sisters Mildred Lipscomb, Inez Wilson; niece Fern Davis, and a host of family and friends. Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at 11:00am at Silverbrook Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 25, 2019