Marjorie Louise Jones Johnson
Wilmington - Marjorie Louise Jones Johnson, age 89, passed away on March 28, 2020, after a long illness. Born in Vienna, Maryland, she grew up in Baltimore, where she graduated from Paul Lawrence Dunbar High School. She trained as a nurse at Freedmen's Hospital (now Howard University Hospital) in Washington, DC, graduating at the top of her class. She practiced as a registered nurse after moving to Wilmington, Delaware. She continued her education in mid-career, earning a bachelor's degree in Sociology from the University of Delaware and a master's degree in Management from Central Michigan University. Concurrently, she served as the school nurse and a teacher at Delcastle Technical High School. In her retirement she was an avid traveler, visiting nearly 40 countries. She was also an award-winning quilter, whose work can be found in several corporate and private collections. She enjoyed walking and hiking, and was an active member of the Wilmington Trail Club for many years, logging over 1000 miles per year for four consecutive years.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lavata M. Robinson of Baltimore, and her daughter, Cheryl A. Johnson of Richmond, VA. She is survived by her son, Eric T. Johnson of Washington, DC.
In accordance with her wishes, services will be held privately. Donations in her memory can be made to the Howard University Division of Nursing Annual Fund. For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020