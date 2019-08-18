|
|
Marjorie McCoy Minix
Wilmington - Marjorie was born at home on Madison Street, Wilmington, DE on April Fools' Day, 1925 to Warren and Edna Frazier McCoy. She graduated from P.S. duPont High School in January 1943 and worked for the next 13 years at the DuPont Company. In 1956 she married Ray Minix with whom she shared 56 years of marriage. Marge lived in Wilmington all of her life except for 3 years in the 1960's when her husband was transferred by DuPont to Geneva, Switzerland. Marge was an active volunteer. She served on the Board of Kentmere Nursing & Rehab Center for over 35 years where she helped to open and run the gift shop.
Marge is predeceased by her husband Ray, 2 brothers Edwin and William McCoy, and her sister Dorothy McCrery.
She was a loving matriarch of her family and of her siblings' families, and is survived by her son Warren, who was her faithful caregiver and with whom she lived, and her daughter and son-in-law Evelyn and Don Rowe. Also surviving are her grandson William Rowe; 2 granddaughters Sara Mount (Tom) and Kari Rowe (Geoff Brower); great-granddaughter Rissa; her step-daughter Amanda Lawrence and her daughter Kat and family. She will also be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews, great-nephews, great-nieces, and great-greats.
A viewing will be held from 12 noon to 1 pm, Friday, August 23, followed at 1 pm by the funeral service at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests honoring the memory of Marjorie Minix by sending a donation to the Mary Campbell Center, 4641 Weldin Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. Messages of condolence may be sent to www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2019