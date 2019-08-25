|
Marjorie Minette Froehlich
Wilmington - Marjorie Minette Froehlich was born in Philadelphia on August 5, 1938. She peacefully passed on August 21, 2019 at Christiana Care Wilmington Hospital.
She attended Lansdowne-Aldan High School and went on to West Chester University for her Bachelor of Science degree and to University of Delaware for her Master's degree. Marge, as she was known by most, began an exciting career in education by teaching at Naval and Army bases in Germany and England. While in Europe, she traveled frequently to other countries, even sometimes by bicycle, gathering countless memories.
Upon returning to the US, Marge completed 37 years as a teacher for grades 4 through 6 in New Castle County schools. She was very happy in her career and loved to share experiences with her students, friends, and family.
As both a child and an adult, Marge loved spending time at the Jersey shore. In retirement, she honed her talent to paint, while developing friendships in that area. Camping along the East Coast was another beloved source of entertainment.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents, George Clarence Froehlich and Ada Patrick Froehlich, and her brother, G. Joseph Froelich. She is survived by her niece, Jennifer Froehlich, who resides in California, and her sister-in-law, Gloria Froelich of Wilmington.
A funeral service, conducted by the Rev. Canon Kenneth Gunn-Walberg, will be held on Thursday, August 29 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Anglican Church with visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A private interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery in Drexel Hill, PA at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary's Anglican Church, 4201 Washington St., Wilmington, DE 19802. An online link to this obituary is at www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 25, 2019