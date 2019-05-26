|
Marjorie Ruth Cowan
Newark - Marjorie R. Cowan, age 75, of Newark, DE passed away on May 23, 2019. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Marjorie worked as a bus driver and was an avid bowler and Phillies fan. She enjoyed traveling, holiday gatherings, and time with her family. Marjorie was active in the Boosters Club at Newark High School.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, James L. Cowan; her sons, Michael B. Cowan (Mary Ann), and Charles Cowan (Denise); daughter-in-law, Linda Cowan; brothers: Richard, Don, Dave, Dennis, John, and Kenny Swan; sisters: Barbara Smith, Linda Swan, and Pam Swan; 5 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Edna Swan; her son, James Cowan; her brothers: Bob, Jim, and Tom Swan; and her sister, Patricia Black.
A visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 29 from 2-3 PM at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702. A service will follow at 3 PM. Burial will be private in Lewistown, PA. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on May 26, 2019