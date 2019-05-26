Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Cowan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Ruth Cowan


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marjorie Ruth Cowan Obituary
Marjorie Ruth Cowan

Newark - Marjorie R. Cowan, age 75, of Newark, DE passed away on May 23, 2019. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Marjorie worked as a bus driver and was an avid bowler and Phillies fan. She enjoyed traveling, holiday gatherings, and time with her family. Marjorie was active in the Boosters Club at Newark High School.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, James L. Cowan; her sons, Michael B. Cowan (Mary Ann), and Charles Cowan (Denise); daughter-in-law, Linda Cowan; brothers: Richard, Don, Dave, Dennis, John, and Kenny Swan; sisters: Barbara Smith, Linda Swan, and Pam Swan; 5 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Edna Swan; her son, James Cowan; her brothers: Bob, Jim, and Tom Swan; and her sister, Patricia Black.

A visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 29 from 2-3 PM at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702. A service will follow at 3 PM. Burial will be private in Lewistown, PA. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now