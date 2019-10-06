Resources
Marjorie Sue "Margie" (Yoder) Gentry

Marjorie Sue "Margie" (Yoder) Gentry Obituary
Marjorie Sue (Yoder) "Margie" Gentry

Bear - Marjorie Sue (Yoder) "Margie" Gentry passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in the company of her family.

Services will be private.

Her last wishes were that those who wish to remember her take a moment of reflection and recollection of the good times shared in the way they personally deem befitting.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Margie's memory to the , 92 Reads Way, New Castle, DE 19720.

To read the full obituary and sign the guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES

& CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 6, 2019
