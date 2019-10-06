|
|
Marjorie Sue (Yoder) "Margie" Gentry
Bear - Marjorie Sue (Yoder) "Margie" Gentry passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in the company of her family.
Services will be private.
Her last wishes were that those who wish to remember her take a moment of reflection and recollection of the good times shared in the way they personally deem befitting.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Margie's memory to the , 92 Reads Way, New Castle, DE 19720.
To read the full obituary and sign the guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 6, 2019