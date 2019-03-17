Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Marjorie T Burchfield

Wilmington - Age 75, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Born in Trenton, NJ, Marjorie was the daughter of the late George and Thelma (Jenkins) Smith. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her grandson, Brian Moran.

Marjorie will be dearly missed by her husband, Larry L. Burchfield; her sons, Michael G. and Larry L. Burchfield, Jr. (Mildred); her daughter, Beth Moran (Robert); and her beloved grandchildren, Michael, Paige, Brandon, Kevin (Kim), Kelly and Kristen. Also surviving are her sisters, Barbara Swenson (John), Mary Taylor and Virginia O'Connell; and her brother, George Smith.

Family and friends may gather from 12 until 1 pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington where a Celebration of Life will begin at 1 pm. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Special Olympics of Delaware or A I DuPont Hospital for Children. For a full obituary, please see mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2019
