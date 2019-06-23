Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie "Marge" Thomas


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marjorie "Marge" Thomas Obituary
Marjorie "Marge" Thomas

Newark - Marjorie Estelle Thomas (Senn), 92, of Newark, DE passed peacefully at home June 8, 2019. Predeceased by husband Edwin R. Thomas. Survived by son Edwin R., Jr., wife Pamela J., daughter Virginia K. Thomas, grandchildren Kirsten V. Thomas, fiance Jerry Jerman and Ethan R. Thomas, wife Natasha. Sister Carolyn Zebley, nieces and nephew. Burial private. For complete obituary and online condolences visit www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from June 23 to June 24, 2019
