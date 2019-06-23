|
Marjorie "Marge" Thomas
Newark - Marjorie Estelle Thomas (Senn), 92, of Newark, DE passed peacefully at home June 8, 2019. Predeceased by husband Edwin R. Thomas. Survived by son Edwin R., Jr., wife Pamela J., daughter Virginia K. Thomas, grandchildren Kirsten V. Thomas, fiance Jerry Jerman and Ethan R. Thomas, wife Natasha. Sister Carolyn Zebley, nieces and nephew. Burial private. For complete obituary and online condolences visit www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from June 23 to June 24, 2019