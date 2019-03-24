Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hockessin Fire Hall
1225 Old Lancaster Pike
Hockessin, DE
Hockessin - Mark A. McLucas, age 46, of Hockessin, DE, passed away at his home on March 20, 2019.

Mark worked for years as a tractor trailer delivery driver with his most recent employment with American multinational coffee company, Dunkin Donuts. Mark had a passion for Harley Davidson motorcycles, working on cars and spending time with his kids.

He is survived by his three children, Maleah (20), Cheyenne (12) and Dakota (10), his father Ron and two brothers Scott (Carolyn) and Rob (Lori) and numerous nieces and nephews.

A reception to celebrate his life will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Hockessin Fire Hall, 1225 Old Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707 from noon to 3:00 pm.

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
