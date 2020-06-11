Dr. Mark Allan Lafferty



Father, husband, teacher, mentor, friend — Mark touched the hearts of everyone who crossed his path.



A father and husband first, Mark's core was his family. His first thoughts everyday were his children. Teaching and guiding Matthew, Kelsey and Meghan through the roads of life each and every day. Even though seeing their dad's charming smile and getting a good belly hug (or a Mcglynn's chug) were enough to fill their hearts - and entire lives - with warmth, he always went out of his way to take care of his kids and their beloved mother, Tracey. Loving and needing nothing more than a family dinner - he was always the smiling face at the head of the table. Mark's love to his family was the epitome of unconditional.



A man of spirit and science, Mark was simple and complex. His wisdom was unrivaled. You would never know that a man with such a modest character would have so many degrees under his belt. (Not to mention all those 'all you can eat' wings under his belt, too!)



His passion for knowledge lead him to a career in education as a Professor and Chairman in the Allied Health Department at Delaware Technical Community College. His "open door" policy transcended well beyond the class room, everyone who left did so with invaluable insight. His selfless devotion and legacy as a teacher and friend on the Wilmington Campus will always be remembered.



Mark's humble heart, brilliant mind and love will forever live on in all of us.



A celebration of Mark's life will be held on Friday the 19th of June at 4974 Mermaid Blvd. Please stop by to raise a glass in his memory anytime between 4-10pm.









