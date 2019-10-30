|
|
Mark Alvin Temple
Xenia, OH - Mark Alvin Temple, age 55, of Xenia, OH, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Legacy Village where he had been a resident with his mother since moving there from New Castle, DE.
He was born November 4, 1963 in Alexandria, Virginia, the son of Esther (Carlisle) Stanonis and the late Richard W. Temple.
Mark had completed the special education program at Wallace Wallin School in New Castle, Delaware and worked at Elwyn Delaware for more than 20 years. He was a former member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Newark, DE. Mark enjoyed music by the Gaithers. He had won over 150 medals while competing in the Special Olympics in bocce and bowling.
In addition to his father, Mark is preceded in death by his brother, Richard C. Temple. He is survived by his mother, Esther (Carlisle) Temple Stanonis; sister and brother-in-law, Peg and Robert Sampson; nieces and nephews, Robert Sampson, Amanda Ridge (Greg), David Sampson (Lyn), Audrey Temple, Jeffrey Sampson (Brittany) and Daniel Sampson (fiancé, Maile Grout); 6 great nieces and 4 great nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 pm until 2 pm on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 North Detroit Street, Xenia, OH, where a funeral service will begin at 2 pm with Pastor David Conrad officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE with Pastor Tobe Witmer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lighthouse Baptist Church, 1842 Otts Chapel Road, Newark, DE 19702 or to the Delaware Special Olympics, 619 South College Avenue, Newark, DE 19716.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019