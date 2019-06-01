|
Mark C. Cole "Buster"
Wilmington - Age 90 passed away on May 30, 2019, at his home.
Born in Old New Castle on July 26, 1928 to the late Charles and Gladys (Clymer) Cole.
As a child Mark worked for his grandparents, Mark and Dora Clymer at Clymer's Market on 2nd St in New Castle.
He attended & played football for William Penn High School. After graduating, he went on to proudly serve in the army. Following his service, he went to work for the New Castle-Pennsville Ferry until it closed. From 1948 to 1953 he was a member of the New Castle Fire and Ambulance Company; at which time he was also a civil defense/auxiliary policeman. He was a Master Mason of St. Johns Lodge in New Castle as well as the Scottish Rite.
Mark worked in the chemical department at the DuPont Experimental Station for 8 years. He then went to work for the power plant at the Delaware Hospital, for 27 years until his retirement in 1992. Upon which he was shortly re-hired to consult the existing employees on the function and location of the steam traps. He then enjoyed wintering in Clearwater, Florida with his wife.
He had many hobbies, including gardening and traveling to visit family. He had an artistic side to him as well, spending many hours restoring statues for local churches, schools & individuals. He also loved helping his late wife with her craft business, Kay's Ceramics. Mark was known for his extensive knowledge on many subjects and enjoyed meeting new people and making new friends.
Mark and his wife were affiliated with many groups including the Senior Center at St. Peter's Church in New Castle and the Christiana Hospital Seniors Club. In his later years he spent many mornings a week with the "mall walkers" of Christiana Mall.
Mark was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Catherine (Kay) Cole, nee Foster; brother, James & his wife, Joyce; father, Charles Cole, mother, Gladys Cole Wilhelme and her husband, Fred Wilhelme; his wife's brothers & sisters and their spouses, and many other loving relatives of the Cole & Clymer families.
He is survived by his loving daughter and caregiver, Catherine O'Neill; grandson, Wayne Cole & his wife, Elizabeth; dear friend, Nellie Sluder and her late husband, Walter, and "grandchildren of the heart" Talha, Maha & Naiha Farooq.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the service for Mark on Monday, June 3, at 11:00 am at Gracelawn Memorial Park Chapel, 2220 N Dupont Hwy, New Castle. Friends may call at the chapel from 10-11. There will be a Masonic Service held at 10:45. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Delaware Food Bank, 222 Lake Dr, Newark, DE 19702.
Published in The News Journal from June 1 to June 2, 2019