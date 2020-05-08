Mark Daniel Lemon
Mark Daniel Lemon

Wilmington - Mark Daniel Lemon passed away on May 3, 2020, after a long illness. Mark was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was happiest when with his family, and maybe even happier when he was fishing, especially with his lifelong friend, Bob Simmons.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Mary B. Lemon and Daniel A. Lemon. Mark is survived by his wife, Madelynn, his two daughters, Laura and Amy Lemon, Amy's wife, Hannah Stedman, his grandsons, Brennan and Rowen Lemon, and his sister, Mary Mascelli, and her husband, Gary Mascelli.

A Memorial Mass at St. Mary Magdalen Church and celebration of Mark's life will take place at a later date. To view an expanded obituary or to send a condolence please visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.




Published in The News Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
St. Mary Magdalen Church
Celebration of Life
