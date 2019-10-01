|
Mark George Cohen, M.D.
Wilmington - Mark George Cohen, M.D., of Wilmington, Delaware and Naples, Florida, died peacefully on September 27, 2019 in Wilmington, Delaware, surrounded by family. He was 91 years old.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 67 years, Adele Kronfeld Cohen, of Wilmington, his son Stephen Cohen of Naples, FL, his son Robert Cohen and wife Caroline of Atlanta, GA, his daughter Wendie Stabler and husband Laird of Wilmington, DE, his daughter Amy Cohen and husband Thomas Waniewski of Penn Valley, PA, nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, as well as his brother Richard Cohen.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, PA, the younger of two sons, Mark graduated from Temple University. After marrying Adele in 1952, Mark received his medical degree from Hahnemann Medical College and then enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving as a physician during the period of the Korean War. They eventually settled in Adele's hometown of Wilmington, DE, where Mark opened his own private medical practice in 1957 and remained active for forty years.
During this time, Mark was a Fellow of the College of Physicians, a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology (and served a term as Delaware's Governor to the College), and a Fellow of the American College of Physicians. He was a past president of the Delaware chapter of the . He served as an attending physician on the staff of St. Francis Hospital, (where he was also Chief of Medicine), the Wilmington Medical Center and Christiana Care. He was an adjunct professor of cardiology at Thomas Jefferson University. Notably, he helped develop the first outpatient cardiac rehab center in Delaware.
After retiring from the active practice of medicine in 1997, he and Adele began their residence in Naples, Florida, where Mark volunteered at the free medical clinic and pursued his passions of art and golf. Mostly self-taught, Mark was a prolific and talented artist throughout his life. He participated in numerous art shows, displaying his paintings and sculptures, including a University of Delaware Art Show where he received a first place recognition for his oil painting.
A celebration of Mark's life for friends and family will be held on October 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Vicmead Hunt Club, 903 Owls Nest Road, Wilmington, DE 19807.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in Mark's memory be made to the Center for Heart & Vascular Health at Christiana Care, Office of Development, 13 Reads Way, Suite 203, New Castle, DE 19720 or to a .
