Mark Hannon
Mark Hannon

Wilmington - Mark Robert Hannon, age 63, of Wilmington, DE died September 15, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

Mark was born and raised in the Bay Area of California and remained a loyal Oakland A's and Raiders fan despite relocating to Delaware. Mark graduated from Bishop O'David High School and enlisted in the Marine Corps where he served his count honorably as a 0331 machine gunner. In the civilian world, Mark made his career in management with Olive Garden.

He is survived by his wife Christine Hannon, son Rory Hannon and his wife Amanda, sister Denise Hannon, nephews Alexander Hannon, sister Cyndy Hannon, niece McKenzie Hannon, brother Matt Thompson and his wife April, and nephews Josh and Logan Thompson.

The family will greet friends on Saturday, September 26 from 11 am to 12 noon at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803. Masks are required and admittance may be regulated to conform with existing COVID regulations. Services with military honors will be private.

www.mccreryandharra.com






Published in The News Journal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
