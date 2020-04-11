|
|
Mark Mullins
Wilmington - Mark Mullins, age 61, passed away into eternal life on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, after a valiant battle with Alzheimer's.
Mark was a loving and loyal son, brother, and uncle who loved his family very much. He lovingly cared for his brother Johnny, during the many years he suffered from Amyloidosis.
He was a graduate of Salesianum High School and Ferris State University, Big Rapids, Michigan. He was a master transmission technician who worked alongside his father at Brandywine Transmission Service for 20 years until its closing. Mark helped write the test questions for the ASE National Transmission Certification test. He later was employed at Conectiv in Edgemoor for 14 years, retiring after being diagnosed with young adult onset Alzheimer's.
He was a skilled game hunter who loved hunting moose, deer, duck and geese, especially with his brothers and his father. He was a proud member of the infamous "109 Club" where he helped cultivate and celebrate a brotherhood of sportsmen with family and friends. He loved to host crab and beer parties on his back deck, and took great pride in providing an impeccable play list of tunes while throwing horseshoes. And his homegrown tomatoes - just wow!
Mark is survived by his mother, Bernice Mullins and three siblings, Brian of Hudson, OH, Theresa Shorey (Les) of Hockessin, DE and Stephen (Amy) of Warwick, MD, and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his companion of many years, Olga O'Donnell. He is predeceased by his father John F. Mullins, Jr., his brother Johnny, and his sister-in-law Cathy Mullins.
A celebration of Mark's life will be announced at a later date due to the present corona virus restrictions.
The family suggests donations be made in Mark's name to the , Delaware Regional Office, 240 N James St., Suite 100A, Newport, DE 19804; https://www.alz.org/delval.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020