Services
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
34 W 6Th St
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-9300
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Church
521 Harmony St
New Castle, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Church
521 Harmony St
New Castle, DE
Mark S. Whitlock

Mark S. Whitlock Obituary
Mark S. Whitlock

New Castle - Mark Steven Whitlock, age 61, passed away on November 17, 2019.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 521 Harmony St, New Castle, DE 19720 on Saturday, November 23 at 11:00 am. A viewing will take place at church from 9-10:30 am. Interment will be in St Peter the Apostle Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mark's honor can be made to Brandywine Valley SPCA, 600 South St, New Castle, DE 19720.

302-994-9614
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
