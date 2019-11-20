|
|
Mark S. Whitlock
New Castle - Mark Steven Whitlock, age 61, passed away on November 17, 2019.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 521 Harmony St, New Castle, DE 19720 on Saturday, November 23 at 11:00 am. A viewing will take place at church from 9-10:30 am. Interment will be in St Peter the Apostle Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mark's honor can be made to Brandywine Valley SPCA, 600 South St, New Castle, DE 19720.
302-994-9614
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019