Mark Stephen Defoe
Wilmington - Mark S. Defoe, age 59, of Wilmington, DE passed away on September 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Mark was a kind man who enjoyed time with his family. He was active at his church, the Word of Life Christian Fellowship. Mark attended Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona, FL where he studied ultrasonic testing with additional certifications in this field in Utah. He worked in this vocation at Boeing for the past seven years. Mark's passion was to serve as an advocate towards hope and change for those struggling with addiction.
Mark is survived by his sister, Kathy Monaco; his nephews, Jeremy and Christopher Monaco (Theresa), and Adam Walters Defoe; his niece, Amanda Defoe; and the daughter of his heart, Danielle Smith and her fiancé, Michael Gonzales. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Edith Defoe, and his brother, Scott Defoe.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, September 17 from 5:30-7 PM at the Word of Life Christian Center, 854 Old Baltimore Pike, Newark, DE 19702. A memorial service in celebration of Mark's life will follow at 7 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to the church's outreach program. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019